Name reveal for Apollo High School baseball field postponed

Name reveal for Apollo High School baseball field postponed
By Travis Onyett
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The name unveiling for the baseball field at Apollo High School has been postponed.

The field will be named after former Apollo baseball coach Bob Mantooth to recognize his accomplishments.

The official name reveal was originally scheduled to be held on Thursday prior to Apollo’s game against Owensboro Catholic. Due to inclement weather, Apollo High School decided to push back the event to May 8.

It will now be held before the first pitch of the Apollo-Muhlenberg County game at 5:30 p.m.

