Monster Jam returns to Ford Center this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend, Monster trucks will take over the Ford Center yet again.

Monster Jam is set to begin Saturday at 1 p.m. and continue Sunday at 2p.m.

World class drivers will show off 12,000 pound monster trucks with skills and all-out racing.

You can also get up close and personal with the drivers and trucks during Pit Party. That is Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials say the arena series central champion will get an automatic bid to the finals in Nashville.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.