Monster Jam returns to Ford Center this weekend
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend, Monster trucks will take over the Ford Center yet again.
Monster Jam is set to begin Saturday at 1 p.m. and continue Sunday at 2p.m.
World class drivers will show off 12,000 pound monster trucks with skills and all-out racing.
You can also get up close and personal with the drivers and trucks during Pit Party. That is Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Officials say the arena series central champion will get an automatic bid to the finals in Nashville.
