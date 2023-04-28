Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Monster Jam returns to Ford Center this weekend

Monster Jam returns to Ford Center this weekend
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend, Monster trucks will take over the Ford Center yet again.

Monster Jam is set to begin Saturday at 1 p.m. and continue Sunday at 2p.m.

World class drivers will show off 12,000 pound monster trucks with skills and all-out racing.

You can also get up close and personal with the drivers and trucks during Pit Party. That is Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials say the arena series central champion will get an automatic bid to the finals in Nashville.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manny Heaton
Funeral plans set for man killed in Warrick Co.
Jeremy Galloway
UPDATE: Former ISP trooper pleads guilty to arson
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beaver Dam crash turns fatal
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beaver Dam crash turns fatal
Pigeon Twsp. Trustee, 2 others took thousands in taxpayer money, federal officials say

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions planned for navigational lighting installment
4/28 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Monster Jam returns to Ford Center this weekend
Monster Jam returns to Ford Center this weekend
4/28 Friday Sunrise Headlines
4/28 Friday Sunrise Headlines