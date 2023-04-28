Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Jerry Springer’s cause of death revealed

FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former Cincinnati mayor and longtime TV host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79.

A family spokesperson says Springer died not long after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Springer’s tabloid talk show was famous for outrageous arguments and physical fights between guests that included thrown chairs.

It featured segments with titles such as “trick or cheaters” and “confront this dominatrix.”

Springer was known as the “grandfather of trash TV.”

He himself said that description was probably accurate and admitted his show had no redeeming social value other than escapism.

“The Jerry Springer Show” came to an end in 2018, after more than 4,000 episodes and more than 25 years on the air.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manny Heaton
Funeral plans set for man killed in Warrick Co.
Jeremy Galloway
UPDATE: Former ISP trooper pleads guilty to arson
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beaver Dam crash turns fatal
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beaver Dam crash turns fatal
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
39 jobs lost at Owensboro business
39 jobs lost at Owensboro business

Latest News

Monster Jam returns to Ford Center this weekend
Monster Jam returns to Ford Center this weekend
FILE - In this photo released by the National Park Service, floodwaters cover Cooks Meadow and...
Yosemite flood risk, closures block some springtime visitors
Leo the therapy dog joins the Sioux Falls Police Department.
Leo the therapy dog joins police force to help comfort officers, victims
President Joe Biden speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's trophy to the...
Biden awards football trophy to Air Force Academy