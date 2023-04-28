Birthday Club
4/28 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Rain has moved though the Tri-State, but cooler temperatures are now moving into the area.

14 First Alert Meteorologist Byron Douglas has your weekend forecast.

In Ohio County, four people are in jail after a drug bust from the sheriff’s office.

It comes after they were all wanted on outstanding warrants.

Across Kentucky, a new opioid commission is helping several local governments control the rise in trafficking and overdoses.

What the Attorney General is saying about the money.

Friday is the last day for many early voting locations in Evansville.

Now, Vanderburgh County officials say that election results will be released in a more timely fashion.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

