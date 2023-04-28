Do township trustees need more oversight?

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Vanderburgh County, three people are facing federal fraud charges after an FBI investigation.

Officials say a contractor was overcharging the trustees office, kicking back the excess taxpayer money to Pigeon Township Trustee Mariama Wilson and one of her employees William Payne.

Earlier this week, Pigeon Township Trustee Mariama Wilson was indicted on federal fraud charges.

This is the third time since 2010 fraud charges have been filed against a Vanderburgh County Trustee or their employees.

We asked Knight Township Trustee Kathryn Martin if trustees need more oversight in light of Wilson’s arrest, to which she said yes.

Township trustees report to their elected township board and the state board of accounts.

The state board of accounts audits trustees offices every few years. Trustees are also required to report any spending over 50-thousand dollars to the state.

But on smaller, day-to-day items, the trustees are left to their boards.

Martin says she leans on her board for everything she does financially. She pointed to last August’s Weinbach house explosion, that damaged their building.

“When it came to fixing our building, I would call the board. I don’t want to be the only one making these decisions,” Martin said.

Martin says she doesn’t know how the Pigeon Township Board operates, because there aren’t clear enough rules each office must follow. That means it’s unclear how closely the Pigeon Township Board was monitoring the invoices.

She says trustee boards must be more involved in finances.

Besides expensive invoices sent to the state board and audits every few years, the three members of the trustee board are the only ones checking the work of a trustee.

“When you’re voting, pay attention,” said Martin. “Everything we do in our office is our resume, it’s our interview, it’s our hiring process for the four years prior to the election when it comes to township government.”

At last check, Mariama Wilson is still running things at the Pigeon Township Trustee, despite facing federal charges.

A trustee can be removed from office, but there are several steps.

Under Indiana law, the trustee board must initiate a resolution to remove the trustee. Then the county commissioners must do the same thing. Then the county council, ultimately ending up with a judge. If all four parties pass the resolution, the trustee is removed and a caucus is held to find a replacement.

If any group along the way doesn’t pass the resolution, the trustee remains in office.

