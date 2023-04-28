Deputies: Missing Ky man could have been traveling to Muhlenberg Co.
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EDMONSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for help finding a missing man that was possibly going to Muhlenberg County.
Authorities say 70-year-old Donald Hardison has been missing since April 25 and is believed that he could have been traveling to Muhlenberg County.
Officials say he is believed to be driving a 2007 black Ford Expedition.
Authorities say Hardison suffers from mental heath conditions.
If you have any information on Hardison whereabouts please contact 270-597-2729.
