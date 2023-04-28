Deputies: Missing Ky man could have been traveling to Muhlenberg Co.

EDMONSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for help finding a missing man that was possibly going to Muhlenberg County.

Authorities say 70-year-old Donald Hardison has been missing since April 25 and is believed that he could have been traveling to Muhlenberg County.

Officials say he is believed to be driving a 2007 black Ford Expedition.

Authorities say Hardison suffers from mental heath conditions.

If you have any information on Hardison whereabouts please contact 270-597-2729.

