DCSO: 3 people facing several charges following drug raid in Owensboro
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies seized numerous guns and drugs after getting a tip they were being sold from a home in Daviess County, officials say.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies raided the home on the 2900 block of Yosemite Drive in Owensboro at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies say they found various loaded semi-auto pistols, a hi-capacity magazine, a loaded AR-style rifle, another loaded rifle and extra ammunition.

Investigators say they also located marijuana, methamphetamine, pills, a digital scale, various pipes and baggies, as well as money.

25-year-old Dillin Clark is facing a long list of charges, including trafficking and possession of firearms by a convicted felon. 26-year-old Cody Clark and 50-year-old Stacey Clark are both facing possession charges.

All three are being held at the Daviess County Detention Center.

