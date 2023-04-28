Birthday Club
Cloudy, Scattered Drizzle

Patchy Fog Early
4/27 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy and breezy with a 30% chance of light rain and drizzle as high temps only drop into the mid-60s. Tonight, partly cloudy and cooler as lows cascade into the upper 40s.

Saturday, becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain and thunderstorms as high temps reach the upper 60s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy as lows drop into the mid-40s. There is a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms early Saturday evening.

Sunday, partly sunny, breezy, and cooler as high temps sink into upper 50s. There is a 20% chance of spotty rain during the afternoon.

