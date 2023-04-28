Cloudy and cool weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Stubborn clouds will linger over the Tri-State through the weekend. A few showers possible on Saturday as temps climb into the upper 60s. Sunday will be cloudy and cooler with a high near 60. The cooler-than-average temperatures will stick around through much of next week. Daily highs Monday-Thursday will only rise into the low to mid 60s, about 10 degrees cooler than the normal. Milder air moves in by Friday and next weekend with highs returning to the lower 70s. A few showers possible on Tuesday.

