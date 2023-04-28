City of Owensboro releases list of distilleries for ‘BBQ and Barrels’ event
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro city officials unveiled the full list of distilleries for this year’s “BBQ and Barrels” event on Friday.
Officials say they had a goal of getting 15 distilleries to participate, but 35 brands were eager to attend.
They say people will be able to purchase bottles directly from the distilleries during the event at the Owensboro Convention Center on May 13.
The full list of participating distilleries is listed below:
- 18th Street Distillery
- Angel’s Envy
- Backbone Distilling Company
- Bard Distillery
- Barrel House Distillery
- Bardstown Bourbon Co.
- Bluegrass Distillers
- Broadleaf Whiskey
- Castle & Key Distillery
- Driftless Distillery
- Fresh Bourbon
- Four Roses
- French Lick Distillery
- Good Trouble Bourbon
- Green River Distilling Co.
- Hard Truth Spirits
- Heaven Hill
- Hotel Tango Distillery
- Hemingway Whiskey
- Indiana Whiskey
- O.H. Ingram Bourbon Whiskey
- Jefferson’s
- Jeptha Creed
- KY 10 Bourbon
- Maker’s Mark
- Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co.
- Log Still Distillery
- Old Steelhouse
- Pinhook
- Penelope Bourbon
- Pursuit Spirits
- RD1 Spirits
- Starlight Distillery
- Three Boys Farm Distilling (Whiskey Thief Co)
- Watershed Distillery
- Western Kentucky Distilling Co.
