City of Owensboro releases list of distilleries for ‘BBQ and Barrels’ event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro city officials unveiled the full list of distilleries for this year’s “BBQ and Barrels” event on Friday.

Officials say they had a goal of getting 15 distilleries to participate, but 35 brands were eager to attend.

They say people will be able to purchase bottles directly from the distilleries during the event at the Owensboro Convention Center on May 13.

The full list of participating distilleries is listed below:

18th Street Distillery

Angel’s Envy

Backbone Distilling Company

Bard Distillery

Barrel House Distillery

Bardstown Bourbon Co.

Bluegrass Distillers

Broadleaf Whiskey

Castle & Key Distillery

Driftless Distillery

Fresh Bourbon

Four Roses

French Lick Distillery

Good Trouble Bourbon

Green River Distilling Co.

Hard Truth Spirits

Heaven Hill

Hotel Tango Distillery

Hemingway Whiskey

Indiana Whiskey

O.H. Ingram Bourbon Whiskey

Jefferson’s

Jeptha Creed

KY 10 Bourbon

Maker’s Mark

Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co.

Log Still Distillery

Old Steelhouse

Pinhook

Penelope Bourbon

Pursuit Spirits

RD1 Spirits

Starlight Distillery

Three Boys Farm Distilling (Whiskey Thief Co)

Watershed Distillery

Western Kentucky Distilling Co.

