Boonville holds annual Workers Memorial Day ceremony

By Josh Lucca
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville held its annual Workers Memorial Day ceremony on Friday.

Mayor Charlie Wyatt invited members of the community to gather at Johnson Park to remember those who lost their lives, were hurt or became sick while working.

There was prayer, a moment of silence and a piper played music to honor those that this day is dedicated to.

Steelworkers, firefighters and police officers were some of the community members who attended the event.

“People have family members that have died, so they get an opportunity to come up and maybe grieve a little bit or maybe help in their grieving process,” Mayor Wyatt said.

As a part of the ceremony, Mayor Wyatt announced that Boonville will be honoring Mary Harris “Mother” Jones on May 17 for her work as a female labor activist of the 19th century.

