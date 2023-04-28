Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

2 arrested after shots fired call in Evansville

Kenneth Green and Shana Wilson
Kenneth Green and Shana Wilson(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing charges after a shots fired call Thursday night in Evansville.

It happened in the 1700 block of N. Seventh Ave.

Police say someone reported a man fired shots in their direction from the passenger seat of a car.

Officers say the suspect was 30-year-old Kenneth Green, and a car matching the caller’s description was found at a nearby apartment complex.

Police say they could see narcotics in plain view inside the car.

Officers say they weren’t able to find Green, so as they were getting the car towed, a family member came out and said he was inside.

Police say they were able to get him to come out, and they found a BB gun on him.

They say his girlfriend, Shana Wilson, also came outside.

Police say she told them it was her mother’s car, but she drove it most of the time.

They say she told officers Green fired the BB gun several times into the air after she picked him up. She says she then drove him back to the apartment.

Police say neither Wilson nor Green would admit the drugs in the car belonged to them.

Officers say they found a total of 238 grams of synthetic pot, including 65 individually packaged baggies.

They say they also found 3.8 grams of meth, 19 individually packaged baggies of marijuana, a rifle, and $383.

Both Green and Wilson face several drug dealing charges

Green is also facing an intimidation charge and a charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Wilson is also charged with possession of firearm by a serious violent felon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manny Heaton
Funeral plans set for man killed in Warrick Co.
Jeremy Galloway
UPDATE: Former ISP trooper pleads guilty to arson
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beaver Dam crash turns fatal
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beaver Dam crash turns fatal
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
39 jobs lost at Owensboro business
39 jobs lost at Owensboro business

Latest News

Monster Jam returns to Ford Center this weekend
Monster Jam returns to Ford Center this weekend
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Road work begins Sunday at multiple Evansville locations
Jennifer Hall
Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop
Monster Jam returns to Ford Center this weekend
Monster Jam returns to Ford Center this weekend