2 arrested after shots fired call in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing charges after a shots fired call Thursday night in Evansville.

It happened in the 1700 block of N. Seventh Ave.

Police say someone reported a man fired shots in their direction from the passenger seat of a car.

Officers say the suspect was 30-year-old Kenneth Green, and a car matching the caller’s description was found at a nearby apartment complex.

Police say they could see narcotics in plain view inside the car.

Officers say they weren’t able to find Green, so as they were getting the car towed, a family member came out and said he was inside.

Police say they were able to get him to come out, and they found a BB gun on him.

They say his girlfriend, Shana Wilson, also came outside.

Police say she told them it was her mother’s car, but she drove it most of the time.

They say she told officers Green fired the BB gun several times into the air after she picked him up. She says she then drove him back to the apartment.

Police say neither Wilson nor Green would admit the drugs in the car belonged to them.

Officers say they found a total of 238 grams of synthetic pot, including 65 individually packaged baggies.

They say they also found 3.8 grams of meth, 19 individually packaged baggies of marijuana, a rifle, and $383.

Both Green and Wilson face several drug dealing charges

Green is also facing an intimidation charge and a charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Wilson is also charged with possession of firearm by a serious violent felon.

