Weinbach explosion victims facing challenges from insurance company with home repairs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly nine months ago, many homes walking distance away from the explosion on North Weinbach Avenue were shaken down to their foundations.

Natalie Cardin says she lived in one of the neighboring homes to the North Weinbach house that exploded in August 2022. She says her family had lived in the house for almost 10 years when it all happened. Since then, Cardin says they have faced challenges with their insurance company.

“Insurance is a business I get it, but we’re out here trying to move on with life and we can’t because we don’t have the support that we need,” said Cardin.

She says their home was extremely damaged. Cardin says when they were escorted into their house the day after the explosion, plastering was knocked off the walls, window framing was busted and cracks were everywhere, including in the foundation of the home.

Contractors came out to her home, and Cardin says they estimated the repairs would cost $273,000 to get the home up to code. Cardin says Allstate Insurance only offered to put $72,000 towards covering repairs, and it took months to get that estimate.

“Insurance been fighting with them saying, “Oh we can’t go that high, we’ll only cover certain things,’” said Cardin. “It took the insurance over six months to even give us a ballpark answer, which is not even going to cut fixing the house the right way.”

Cardin says they have worked with two different Allstate Insurance agents. Their first agent retired in the middle of getting their claim resolved, and she says the second hasn’t provided much assistance either.

They are now working with a public adjuster out of Indianapolis, who Cardin says is fighting to secure the full coverage they need from the insurance company to fix their home.

“It’s hard knowing if insurance is going to pay your next rent, then you’re going to have to come up with the rent on your own and plus pay your mortgage on top of it. It’s just not easy,” said Cardin. “We just want to be able to settle down. We haven’t been able to find that sense of home and just settle in a place.”

Carin says they are now renting and living in a condo, but she’s unsure where they will live after June.

14 News reached out to Allstate on Wednesday, and insurance officials say they were not able to comment on the case at this time.

