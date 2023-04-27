Birthday Club
Visitation services set for Owensboro City Commissioner

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Visitation services are scheduled for City Commissioner Larry Maglinger.

He died on Monday.

Officials say the service will be from noon to 8 p.m. at the Glenn Funeral Home in Owensboro.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

They say that will be at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Commissioner Maglinger began his first term on the board in 2019.

The Board says Maglinger was a dedicated public servant, colleague and friend who cared deeply for his community.

They say he will be greatly missed.

