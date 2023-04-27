Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Vanderburgh Co. election results expected to come in quicker for May primary, officials say

November results weren’t announced until after 11 p.m.
Vanderburgh Co. election results expected to come in quicker for May primary, officials say
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Waiting to find out the results of an election is stressful for any candidate. It’s even worse when the results take more than five hours to come in.

That was the case for Vanderburgh County candidates in last November’s general election. The polls closed at 6 p.m., but the winners weren’t announced until after 11 p.m.

Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden says next week’s Evansville primaries won’t face the same problem.

“The main reason we expect it to be faster is because voter turnout appears to be very low,” Hayden said.

Hayden says typically, about half of voters cast their ballots early. So far, she says just over 1,500 people have voted early. That’s way down from the numbers in last November’s general election.

“That is fairly normal,” Hayden said. “Primaries are less than general elections. Municipal primaries are going to be less than a county-wide or federal election.”

The turnout is also down from the 2019 primary, the last time these offices were on the ballot. In 2019, just under 5,000 people voted early.

With only a few days of early voting left, less than a third of that has come out for the 2023 primaries.

Hayden says she expects the final results to come out around 8-9 p.m. on Tuesday. One reason is the lower turnout, another is the lack of competitive races. She says there are no competitive races in the Democratic primary.

“The only races that we have at all are mayor, city clerk, city council,” Hayden said. “The only contested race we have is the mayoral race on the Republican ballot, no other races are contested in the primary.”

Early voting ends Monday and the polls close Tuesday.

We will be checking with Hayden on Election Day to get the final tally on early voting. That will be an indication on expected turnout.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Twsp. Trustee, 2 others took thousands in taxpayer money, federal officials say
Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
40-year-old Joshua Cantrell
Indianapolis man arrested in fraud attempt at Gibson Co. bank
Bus crash in Central City
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Muhlenberg Co.
Fire reported at Newburgh apartment complex

Latest News

Vanderburgh Co. election results expected to come in quicker for May primary, officials say
Vanderburgh Co. election results expected to come in quicker for May primary, officials say
Huntingburg mayoral candidates preparing for primary election
Huntingburg mayoral candidates preparing for primary election
Huntingburg mayoral candidates preparing for primary election
Huntingburg mayoral candidates preparing for primary election
2024 race heats up
Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race