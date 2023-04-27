Birthday Club
USI students visit with therapy dogs during finals
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at the University of Southern Indiana got a chance to unwind and play with some dogs on Wednesday ahead of finals.

University educators found research showing that students that have less stress do better on tests. USI partnered with Pet Partners to provide five therapy dogs and their handlers. Each dog goes through extensive training to be approved for emotional support.

Several students came out to the event and say it helped keep their minds off the stress of their upcoming tests.

“A lot of campuses don’t do this and it’s really nice, just because finals are very stressful and lets students rewind and take a break,” USI sophomore Eva Hubbard said. “I mean, who doesn’t like playing with dogs.”

“It’s really nice to be around dogs who are super invested in what you’re doing,” USI freshman Ashlyn Peach said. “Trying to figure out if you’re okay or if you’re not and make sure you’re calm.”

This event has been provided to students for nearly a decade.

