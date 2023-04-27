UPDATE: Former ISP trooper pleads guilty to arson

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Perry County Prosecutor Samantha Hurst says former Indiana State Police trooper Jeremy Galloway has plead guilty.

He is accused of setting fires at his Tell City home back in 2020 and killing his dogs.

[Previous Story: ISP Trooper arrested in connection to fire at Tell City home]

He was then arrested in 2021 for arson and insurance fraud.

Hurst says due to his lack of a criminal history, they will limit his maximum sentence to four years.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4.

Hurst says that Galloway will be arguing for a suspended sentence.

