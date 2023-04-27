Traffic Alert: Work starting on W. Ky. Parkway in Muhlenberg Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Transportation officials say crews will start paving work on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Muhlenberg County on Friday, April 28.

Drivers should expect lane restrictions for both directions of the inside lanes.

The asphalt resurfacing on the Western Kentucky Parkway will be from mile point 52.535 to mile point 54.137.

Drivers should expect reduced speeds and daily/overnight lane restrictions.

Completion of this work is scheduled for late summer.

