Traffic Alert: Navigational lights to be installed next week on Twin Bridges

WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers on the Twin Bridges.

Starting on Monday, lane restrictions will be in place while crews upgrade the navigational light system for Ohio River traffic.

These restrictions will begin on the northbound bridge at 9 a.m.

Crews will then switch the lane restrictions over to the southbound bridge around mid-day and finish their work by 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

