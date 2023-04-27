Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Breaking news this morning, former Indiana State Police Trooper Jeremy Galloway has agreed to plead guilty to arson.

It all stems from fires on his Tell City property in 2020.

Also breaking on Sunrise, the murder trial for Phillip Taylor has been delayed after his lawyer withdrew from the case.

We have the latest details coming into the newsroom.

A Pigeon Township Trustee is now facing federal wire fraud charges.

Officials saying it all stems from payments that started back in 2020.

Nearly nine months after the Weinbach house explosion.

Some residents in the area say they are still waiting for their insurance companies to help them out.

