Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

4/27 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Breaking news this morning, former Indiana State Police Trooper Jeremy Galloway has agreed to plead guilty to arson.

It all stems from fires on his Tell City property in 2020.

Also breaking on Sunrise, the murder trial for Phillip Taylor has been delayed after his lawyer withdrew from the case.

We have the latest details coming into the newsroom.

A Pigeon Township Trustee is now facing federal wire fraud charges.

Officials saying it all stems from payments that started back in 2020.

Nearly nine months after the Weinbach house explosion.

Some residents in the area say they are still waiting for their insurance companies to help them out.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Twsp. Trustee, 2 others took thousands in taxpayer money, federal officials say
Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
40-year-old Joshua Cantrell
Indianapolis man arrested in fraud attempt at Gibson Co. bank
Fire reported at Newburgh apartment complex
Dispatch: Motorcycle hit by 2 vehicles on First Ave.
Dispatch: Motorcycle hit by 2 vehicles on First Ave.

Latest News

Jeremy Galloway
UPDATE: Former ISP trooper pleads guilty to arson
4/27 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
4/27 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Pigeon Twsp. Trustee, 2 others took thousands in taxpayer money, federal officials say
USI students visit with therapy dogs during finals
USI students visit with therapy dogs during finals