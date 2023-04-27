Rain On The Way
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breezy and cooler with rain developing late this afternoon, high temps in the upper 60s to 70. Tonight, showers, possibly a thunderstorm as temps drop into the mid-50s. No hazardous or severe weather is expected.
Friday, cloudy and breezy with a 30% chance of morning rain as high temps only climb into the lower 60s. Friday night, partly cloudy and cooler as lows cascade into the mid-40s.
Saturday, early sun then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain as high temps reach the upper 60s.
