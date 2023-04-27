Birthday Club
Rain On The Way

4/26 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breezy and cooler with rain developing late this afternoon, high temps in the upper 60s to 70. Tonight, showers, possibly a thunderstorm as temps drop into the mid-50s. No hazardous or severe weather is expected.

Friday, cloudy and breezy with a 30% chance of morning rain as high temps only climb into the lower 60s. Friday night, partly cloudy and cooler as lows cascade into the mid-40s.

Saturday, early sun then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain as high temps reach the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

