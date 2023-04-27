Phillip Taylor murder trial delayed in Perry County

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Prosecutor says that Phillip Taylor’s lawyer has withdrawn from the case.

Taylor was charged in the murder of Amber Willis last year.

Court records show that Larry Wilder of Wilder Law Office was representing Taylor.

This means Taylor is no long being represented.

Prosecutor Samantha Hurst says because of the seriousness and evidence, the trial will now be delayed.

It was scheduled to start May 15th.

We are checking in with officials this morning to learn more on the sudden change.

