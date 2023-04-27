Owensboro planting tree in honor of late city employee

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro is celebrating Arbor Day with some tree planting, and one of those will be in remembrance of Billy Tyler.

The Owensboro Street Maintenance crew leader was killed March 1 when he was hit by a car on East Parrish Ave.

City officials say they are planting an Eastern Redbud tree in Tyler’s honor in front of the East Shelter at Legion Park.

They’ll also plant four Red Maple Trees and four Nuttall Red Oak trees, donated by Tyson Foods.

The planting event will be at Legion Park Friday at 1 p.m.

An official Arbor Day Proclamation will be presented.

The public is invited to attend.

In the event of rain, the tree planting will be Friday, May 5 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.