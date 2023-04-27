Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beaver Dam crash turns fatal

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the 500 block of Rochester Road in Beaver Dam in reference to a crash.

They say that crash happened on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the vehicle was flown to Nashville, Tennessee for medical attention.

On Wednesday, they say that person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Twsp. Trustee, 2 others took thousands in taxpayer money, federal officials say
Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
40-year-old Joshua Cantrell
Indianapolis man arrested in fraud attempt at Gibson Co. bank
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Muhlenberg Co.
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Muhlenberg Co.
Fire reported at Newburgh apartment complex

Latest News

Owensboro planting tree in honor of late city employee
Larry Maglinger
Visitation services set for Owensboro City Commissioner
39 jobs lost at Owensboro business
CenterPoint plans to stop burning coal in Ind. within 5 years