Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beaver Dam crash turns fatal

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the 500 block of Rochester Road in Beaver Dam in reference to a crash.

They say that crash happened on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the vehicle was flown to Nashville, Tennessee for medical attention.

On Wednesday, they say that person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

