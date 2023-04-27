Mild temperatures and scattered rain chances

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered rain moved in from the south-southwest this afternoon and will continue into the night. Some brief heavy rain or a rumble of thunder may be possible, but we are not expecting any severe weather or widespread thunderstorms.

Our temperatures topped out in the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon but will fall back through the 60s this evening before bottoming out in the low to mid 50s by the end of the night.

Most of the rain will taper off by Friday, but a few isolated showers may still wrap around on the backside of this system. Friday will be mostly cloudy, although we may get a few peeks of sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°. A few showers are possible during the afternoon and evening as a cold front passes through our region.

Behind that cold front, Sunday will be breezy and cooler with high temperatures in the low 60s. Once again, a stray shower may wrap around on the backside of that system, but Sunday looks mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Cool, dry weather will hang around through the first half of next week with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Monday, low to mid 60s Tuesday, and mid to upper 60s Wednesday. By Thursday, we will finally warm into the low to mid 70s, which is right where our high temperatures should be this time of year.

