Man arrested on firearm charge in Evansville

Man arrested on firearm charge in Evansville
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is now in jail without bond after police say he had several guns in his car during a traffic stop.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers stopped Johnthan Duncan because he failed to use his turn signal near Lodge and Cass Avenues.

Police say Duncan told officers he didn’t have a license and didn’t have any form of identification.

EPD officials say they searched the vehicle and found two handguns, two cell phones and THC in a pill bottle.

Duncan was booked on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

