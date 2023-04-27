Ky gets $3.9 million for parks projects

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced his selection of 37 projects that will enhance accessibility and upgrade parks and recreation spaces throughout the commonwealth.

The federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund has allotted $3.9 million to communities across Kentucky for a wide variety of outdoor, health-related improvements, including the renovation or replacement of playground equipment, construction of walking and paths and bringing recreational facilities into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility guidelines.

“Every Kentuckian deserves access to safe and well-maintained outdoor spaces to enjoy with their family,” said Gov. Beshear. “These funds have been improving our parks for years, and we’re starting to see projects come to fruition that I recommended at the start of my administration. We’ll continue to make our public parks a priority across Kentucky.”

Projects include some in Union, Hopkins, and Webster Counties.

Leaders say Morganfield will use $144,625 to build a splash pad, an accessible bathroom facility and a parking lot with nine spaces.

They say Mortons Gap will use $30,000 to purchase and install accessible playground equipment for the city park. The project also includes rubber surfacing and the burial of one utility line.

Plus, the Union County Fiscal Court will use $100,000 repave approximately 43,527 square yards of existing roadways and a basketball court at Mofitt Lake Recreation Area.

In Webster County, the Fiscal Court will use $128,867 to develop a new county park.

