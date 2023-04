UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Transportation officials say a contractor will be inspecting the bridge at Shawneetown over the Ohio River in Union County, beginning Tuesday, May 2.

Drivers should exoect a single westbound lane restriction while this work is addressed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be flaggers will be on site for traffic control.

