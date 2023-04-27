Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Henderson organization announces new name and plans for housing project

Henderson organization announces new name and plans for housing project
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An organization in Henderson is expanding its resources to more individuals living with disabilities.

Odell Roach says he is an Elevate Training Center Program participant, formerly known as the Hugh Edward Sandefur Center.

Organization officials, alongside the Rotary Club of Henderson, cut the ribbon on their new name and plans to provide traditional affordable housing to program participants like Roach. Officials say the center teaches life and work-ready skills to individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

“It means a lot to me,” said Roach. “Learning how to do different stuff like learning how to do math, science and all that stuff. Different kinds of classes, learning how to work.”

Roaches says his participation in Elevate for over 10 years landed him an opportunity to work at ABBA Promotions on Second Street in Henderson.

Executive Director Julie Wischer says the housing project is expected to support 30 to 50 individuals with disabilities. She says the ribbon cutting signifies a reintroduction to the community, a time to share growth and successes.

“In order for us to grow, we wanted something that symbolizes what we do and that action word became elevate and it fits,” said Wischer. “It fits really well.”

Wischer says they will apply for funding from Kentucky Housing Corporation in August. She says Elevate will receive notice of whether they have received the funding for their housing project in February 2024.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Twsp. Trustee, 2 others took thousands in taxpayer money, federal officials say
Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
40-year-old Joshua Cantrell
Indianapolis man arrested in fraud attempt at Gibson Co. bank
Bus crash in Central City
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Muhlenberg Co.
Fire reported at Newburgh apartment complex

Latest News

Vanderburgh Co. election results expected to come in quicker for May primary, officials say
Vanderburgh Co. election results expected to come in quicker for May primary, officials say
Deputies: Search warrant leads to 4 arrests in Ohio Co.
Deputies: Search warrant leads to 4 arrests in Ohio Co.
Evansville Farmers Market now accepting SNAP as a form of payment.
Evansville Farmers Market to accept SNAP payments for first time ever
Henderson organization announces new name and plans for housing project
Henderson organization announces new name and plans for housing project