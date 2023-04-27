Henderson organization announces new name and plans for housing project

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An organization in Henderson is expanding its resources to more individuals living with disabilities.

Odell Roach says he is an Elevate Training Center Program participant, formerly known as the Hugh Edward Sandefur Center.

Organization officials, alongside the Rotary Club of Henderson, cut the ribbon on their new name and plans to provide traditional affordable housing to program participants like Roach. Officials say the center teaches life and work-ready skills to individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

“It means a lot to me,” said Roach. “Learning how to do different stuff like learning how to do math, science and all that stuff. Different kinds of classes, learning how to work.”

Roaches says his participation in Elevate for over 10 years landed him an opportunity to work at ABBA Promotions on Second Street in Henderson.

Executive Director Julie Wischer says the housing project is expected to support 30 to 50 individuals with disabilities. She says the ribbon cutting signifies a reintroduction to the community, a time to share growth and successes.

“In order for us to grow, we wanted something that symbolizes what we do and that action word became elevate and it fits,” said Wischer. “It fits really well.”

Wischer says they will apply for funding from Kentucky Housing Corporation in August. She says Elevate will receive notice of whether they have received the funding for their housing project in February 2024.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.