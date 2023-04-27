Birthday Club
Funeral plans set for man killed in Warrick Co.

Manny Heaton
Manny Heaton(Tim Heaton)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Celebration of Life is planned for the man who authorities say was killed Saturday in the Blue Grass Fish and Wildlife Area.

Family members of Manuel Heaton say it’s May 4 at 3 pm at Alexander Funeral Home on Lincoln Ave. in Evansville.

[Previous: Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation]

40-year-old Johnathon Buza has been charged in Heaton’s death.

He’s charged with murder, felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Buza was in court Thursday afternoon. He’s been out of jail on a $75,000 surety bond.

