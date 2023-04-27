Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Free trees being given away for Arbor Day in Evansville

Wesselman Woods
Wesselman Woods
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Keep Evansville Beautiful is giving away trees Friday for Arbor Day.

It’s at Wesselman Woods Shelter number 1 from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. (or until trees are gone)

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be there to help Keep Evansville Beautiful kick off Arbor Day.

With a grant from CenterPoint Energy, they’re able to provide more 300 free trees to residents of Evansville.

The trees are grown by Tom Guggenheim of New Harmony through a special process known as tubing. This process is patented by Guggenheim and helps the tree thrive.

Guggenheim who is an arborist, along with the city’s arborist, Shawn Dickerson, will be on hand to answer questions about the proper way to plant a tree and how to maintain it.

These are not saplings. They are good size trees, some 10 to 15 feet tall, so please plan accordingly.

Employees of 811 will be on hand to stress the importance of calling 811 before digging.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Twsp. Trustee, 2 others took thousands in taxpayer money, federal officials say
Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
40-year-old Joshua Cantrell
Indianapolis man arrested in fraud attempt at Gibson Co. bank
Bus crash in Central City
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Muhlenberg Co.
Fire reported at Newburgh apartment complex

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Navigational lights to be installed next week on Twin Bridges
Fordsville Fire
Fire breaks out in Fordsville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Inspection planned for Shawneetown bridge
Manny Heaton
Funeral plans set for man killed in Warrick Co.