Free trees being given away for Arbor Day in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Keep Evansville Beautiful is giving away trees Friday for Arbor Day.

It’s at Wesselman Woods Shelter number 1 from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. (or until trees are gone)

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be there to help Keep Evansville Beautiful kick off Arbor Day.

With a grant from CenterPoint Energy, they’re able to provide more 300 free trees to residents of Evansville.

The trees are grown by Tom Guggenheim of New Harmony through a special process known as tubing. This process is patented by Guggenheim and helps the tree thrive.

Guggenheim who is an arborist, along with the city’s arborist, Shawn Dickerson, will be on hand to answer questions about the proper way to plant a tree and how to maintain it.

These are not saplings. They are good size trees, some 10 to 15 feet tall, so please plan accordingly.

Employees of 811 will be on hand to stress the importance of calling 811 before digging.

