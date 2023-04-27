Former Louisville QB Lamar Jackson agrees to contract extension with Baltimore Ravens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lamar Jackson will be staying in Baltimore after agreeing in principle to a five-year contract extension with the Ravens franchise.

The former University of Louisville quarterback was seen in a video addressing “a lot of he said, she said” and “a lot of head scratching” about where Jackson would end up after requesting a trade back in March.

“But for the next five years, it’s a lot of Flock going on,” Jackson said in the video holding a Ravens football. “Let’s go, baby! Let’s go.”

(Story continues below)

We’ve agreed in principle on a 5-year contract extension with QB @Lj_era8‼️



😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/tQj1Rzqcha — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2023

NFL insiders reported the new contract is worth $260 million, making Jackson one of the highest paid players in the league at $52 million per year.

Jackson had spent the previous five years with the Ravens, but requested a trade from the team on March 2 after claiming the organization was not interested in “meeting his value.”

The team placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson for him to become an unrestricted free agent on March 7.

Jackson played for the University of Louisville from 2015 through 2017, where he was named a Heisman Trophy award winner in 2016.

He was also named NFL MVP in 2019 two years after joining the Ravens, and was only the second player since Tom Brady in 2010 to be voted unanimously for the award. That year, Jackson had a league-high 36 TD passes, throwing more than 3,000 yards and rushing another 1,200 yards.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.