Feed Evansville hands out free food at community event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community members had the chance to get free food and supplies at the Westside Community Center on Wednesday.

Feed Evansville received a large donation of excess watermelon from a local farmer and decided to hand it out to the community. They also provided non-perishable food and laundry detergent. Feed Evansville Chair Lisa Vaughan says having a food share is an effective way for residents to receive healthy, nutritious food.

”It’s great and wonderful to fill the stomachs of community members, but we want to make sure that when we’re making donations or we’re helping the pantries – that we help them with monetary donations, but also what we’re donating with food,” Vaughan said. “Things that will be a well-rounded meal for individuals, so they can have a high nutritional intake and utilize the food the way the food the body was intended to.”

Roughly 150 families were expected to be fed during Wednesday’s food share event.

Feed Evansville encourages the community to support local food programs to fight food insecurity across the city.

