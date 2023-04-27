Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Feed Evansville hands out free food at community event

Feed Evansville hands out free food at community event
By Travis Onyett
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community members had the chance to get free food and supplies at the Westside Community Center on Wednesday.

Feed Evansville received a large donation of excess watermelon from a local farmer and decided to hand it out to the community. They also provided non-perishable food and laundry detergent. Feed Evansville Chair Lisa Vaughan says having a food share is an effective way for residents to receive healthy, nutritious food.

”It’s great and wonderful to fill the stomachs of community members, but we want to make sure that when we’re making donations or we’re helping the pantries – that we help them with monetary donations, but also what we’re donating with food,” Vaughan said. “Things that will be a well-rounded meal for individuals, so they can have a high nutritional intake and utilize the food the way the food the body was intended to.”

Roughly 150 families were expected to be fed during Wednesday’s food share event.

Feed Evansville encourages the community to support local food programs to fight food insecurity across the city.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
Dispatch: Motorcycle hit by 2 vehicles on First Ave.
Dispatch: Motorcycle hit by 2 vehicles on First Ave.
Arrest made after bomb squad called to scene on Blackford Ave.
Arrest made after bomb squad called to scene on Blackford Ave.
Officials identify victim found in Warrick Co. wildlife area
Officials identify victim found in Warrick Co. wildlife area
Holiday World hosts employee housing ribbon cutting
Holiday World hosts employee housing ribbon cutting

Latest News

Pigeon Twsp. Trustee, 2 others took thousands in taxpayer money, federal officials say
USI students visit with therapy dogs during finals
USI students visit with therapy dogs during finals
Man arrested on firearm charge in Evansville
Man arrested on firearm charge in Evansville
USI students visit with therapy dogs during finals
USI students visit with therapy dogs during finals