Emergency crews respond to crash involving school bus in Muhlenberg Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - A school bus was involved in a crash in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday afternoon.

Muhlenberg County Dispatch confirms the crash occurred near the Walmart in Central City.

According to a post on the Muhlenberg County Public Schools’ Facebook page, no students were inside the bus during the crash.

We will update this story once more information is available.

