Emergency crews respond to crash involving school bus in Muhlenberg Co.

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - A school bus was involved in a crash in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday afternoon.

Muhlenberg County Dispatch confirms the crash occurred near the Walmart in Central City.

According to a post on the Muhlenberg County Public Schools’ Facebook page, no students were inside the bus during the crash.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.