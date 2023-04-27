Deputies: Search warrant leads to 4 arrests in Ohio Co.

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Four people were arrested this week on outstanding warrants in Ohio County.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Cody Elms, 31-year-old Shawn Howell, 35-year-old Jeremy Potts and 40-year-old Timmy Colbert were taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant at a home on the 1000 block of Patterson Road in Beaver Dam.

Deputies say they also found meth and drug paraphernalia.

All four are being held in the Ohio County Detention Center for their outstanding warrants and drug-related charges.

