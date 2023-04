DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Daviess County.

Crews are shifting traffic on U.S. Highway 231 at the Natcher Bridge.

Officials say northbound traffic is being moved into the southbound lanes.

Officials say the lane work is expected to last until July.

Drivers should expect delays in the area until then.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.