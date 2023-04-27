Birthday Club
City of Grayville boil advisory lifted

City of Grayville under boil advisory due to water line rupture
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - A boil advisory for the City of Grayville has been lifted.

Officials say the entire city was under the advisory after several days were spent trying to fix a water main.

[Previous Story: City of Grayville under boil advisory due to water line rupture]

Officials say the main water line that feeds the water tower ruptured, forcing a total shut down of the water system.

It has since been fixed.

