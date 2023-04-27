CenterPoint plans to stop burning coal in Ind. within 5 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy is continuing to move toward renewable energy.

They say they have a proposed plan to end its use of Indiana coal by 2027.

Officials say the plan is expected to save customers nearly $80 million, and reduce carbon emissions from its electric generation fleet by more than 95% over next 20 years.

CenterPoint officials say by 2030, it is expected that more than 80% of their electricity will be generated by solar and wind, with the remainder provided by natural gas.

“Our recommended mix of renewable and natural gas resources is expected to maintain the ability to turn on generating resources during times of greatest demand supporting reliability and continuing our strategy of providing cleaner electricity that meets customers’ future energy needs,” said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President, Indiana Electric.

The IRP preferred portfolio was shared at CenterPoint Energy’s public stakeholder meeting.

Their IRP is conducted every three years and submitted to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).

The plan includes the following:

Converting F.B. Culley 3, the last coal unit operated by CenterPoint Energy, to natural gas by 2027, maintaining its 270 MW capacity

Preserving the 270 MW of dispatchable generation is expected to maintain reliability during long duration summer and winter weather events

Adding 200 MW of wind and 200 MW of solar by 2030, with the potential need for an additional 400 MW of wind resources by 2032

Leger said, “Customer and stakeholder engagement were heavily considered throughout this process. We appreciate the thoughtful insights which helped us arrive at our go-forward plan that will help meet the growing demands of our residential and business customers in the region and maintain our environmental responsibilities. We continue our goal to provide a responsible, resilient and reliable energy future, which requires fast-ramping resources like natural gas turbines to keep the power flowing when renewable generation is not sufficient.”

The IURC previously granted approval for the construction of two natural gas combustion turbines, with capacity of 460 MW.

CenterPoint Energy also has five previously announced solar projects in various stages of development.

In addition, a wind generation project has been filed and is awaiting IURC approval.

The completed IRP is expected to be submitted to the IURC by June 1.

A director’s report, detailing the IURC’s comments, will likely be issued by the second quarter of 2024.

