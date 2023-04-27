Birthday Club
39 jobs lost at Owensboro business

(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr (custom credit))
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Mizkan America is reducing their workforce in Owensboro.

Officials say 39 employees are impacted, which they say is less than 10% of the Owensboro team.

Mizkan America makes products like Ragu pasta sauce, and they have 12 other facilities in the U.S.

Officials say none of the other facilities are impacted.

They sent the following statement:

“After very careful consideration and detailed analysis, we have concluded that a reduction in force was needed at our Owensboro, KY, facility in order to right size and reorganize our manufacturing in accordance with our production estimates for the new fiscal year.  As a result, 39 current employees’ positions will be eliminated in the coming months as part of this reorganization.  While this is never an easy decision to make, we are confident that this action is right for the future health of our business.”

