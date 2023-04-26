Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

4/26 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - New on sunrise, an Evansville man has been arrested after he admitted to starting a fire at Riverwalk Communities.

We have the latest information this morning.

The man accused of lying about being a Central High School student is scheduled to be in court.

It all stems for an incident earlier this month.

In Warrick county, officials say 40-year-old Johnathon Buza is in jail after he was accused of killing a man in Warrick County over the weekend.

A major construction project is now underway in Hopkins County.

Officials say it will help the community during times of severe weather.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
Officials identify victim found in Warrick Co. wildlife area
Officials identify victim found in Warrick Co. wildlife area
Holiday World hosts employee housing ribbon cutting
Holiday World hosts employee housing ribbon cutting
Arrest made after bomb squad called to scene on Blackford Ave.
Arrest made after bomb squad called to scene on Blackford Ave.
Dispatch: Motorcycle hit by 2 vehicles on First Ave.
Dispatch: Motorcycle hit by 2 vehicles on First Ave.

Latest News

4/26 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
4/26 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Reitz High School student named one of Indiana’s Academic All-Stars
Reitz High School student named one of Indiana’s Academic All-Stars
North Posey business teacher named Teacher of the Year
North Posey business teacher named Teacher of the Year
Two Hopkins Co. high schools building storm shelters and auxiliary gyms
Two Hopkins Co. high schools building storm shelters and auxiliary gyms