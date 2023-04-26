WATCH: Feds say Pigeon Twsp. Trustee, 2 others took thousands in tax payer money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are holding a press conference.

They say they are announcing the return of an indictment as part of a public corruption investigation related to a township government.

Sources tell this is in relation to the FBI investigation of the Pigeon Township Trustee we told you about back in July.

Security video shows law enforcement at the Pigeon Township Trustee’s office on Tuesday.

Law enforcement arrives at Pigeon Township Trustee's Office Tuesday (N.O.W. Counseling)

“This investigation and prosecution demonstrate our ongoing commitment to combatting public corruption and defending tax dollars, said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. Public employment is a public trust, and the charges we plan to announce reiterates that those who violate that trust will be held accountable.”

We reached out to Trustee Mariama Wilson back in July, but we never heard back.

We will update this story with more information revealed during the news conference. You can watch it live at the top of this story starting at 2 p.m.

