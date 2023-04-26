USI Men’s Golf surges to 3rd place finish in OVC Tournament; qualifies for match play

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WFIE) - After 54 holes of stroke play, the semifinals for the 2023 OVC Men’s Golf Championship Match Play event are set for Wednesday.

Little Rock, SIUE, Southern Indiana and Lindenwood are the top four seeds and will play for the OVC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship on Wednesday.

No. 1 Little Rock and No. 4 Lindenwood will tee off beginning at 8:00 a.m. CT on Hole 1 while No. 2 SIUE and No. 3 will tee off on Hole 10 beginning at 8:04 a.m. CT. The winners will play in the Championship Match at approximately 1 p.m.

Little Rock finished stroke play with a combined score of 840 (-24) which was 25 shots ahead of second place SIUE (+1). Southern Indiana was third (+10) and followed by Lindenwood (+18), UT Martin was fifth (+20) and followed by Tennessee Tech (+26), Morehead State (+27), Eastern Illinois (+49) and Tennessee State (+75).

Little Rock’s Anton Albers won medalist honors with a 54-hole total of 205 (-11) which was five shots ahead of a pair of players. With the win he will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals (which will be announced next Wednesday).

Albers was joined on the All-Tournament Team by Southern Indiana’s Jason Bannister (-6), teammates Nicolas Horder (-5) and Jansen Smith (-5) and Lindenwood’s Matthew Frith (-3).

The OVC Championship is being played at Dalhousie Golf Club. The course is playing a par 72 with yardage running 6,936 for teams on Tuesday.

Live scoring for Wednesday’s Match Play can be accessed through links at OVCSports.com

OVC All-Tournament Team

Anton Albers, Little Rock (MVP)

Jason Bannister, Southern Indiana

Nicolas Horder, Little Rock

Jansen Smith, Little Rock

Matthew Frith, Lindenwood

