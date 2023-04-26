UE Men’s Golf posts low round of the day, to wrap up MVC Championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Posting a team score of 281 in the third and final round of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, the University of Evansville men’s golf team rallied to finish in 7th place at Oakwood Country Club.

Led by a 2-under 69 from Daniil Romashkin, the Purple Aces recorded the lowest team score of the day. Their 281 was three better than eventual champion Illinois State. UE improved to finish in the 7th position with a tally of 863. Their score was just one behind a 5th-place tie between Southern Illinois and Murray State.

Illinois State took the team championship with a 3-round mark of 836. They defeated Valparaiso by 13 strokes.

Leading the way for Evansville in the final rundown was Nicholas Gushrowski. He carded an even 71 in Tuesday’s final round to complete the tournament with a 214. Highlighted by a 2-under 69 in round one, Gushrowski tied for 11th place.

Carson Parker was second on the team with a 217. One day after shooting the low round of the event for UE (4-under 67), Parker recorded a 74 to come home in a tie for 20th. Finishing one shot behind him was Michael Ikejiani. After registering scores of 74 on the first two days, he lowered his score to a 1-under 70 in round three. His 218 tied him for 23rd.

Isaac Rohleder and Daniil Romashkin each posted their lowest rounds of the tournament on Tuesday. Rohleder improved by two strokes each day, culminating in an even 71 in the final 17 holes. He wrapped up the weekend with a 219 to tie for 26th. Romashkin led UE with a 2-under 69 on Tuesday to jump into a tie for 40th with a 223.

Anthony Delisanti of Valpo was the medalist. His final score of 200 bested Felix van Dijk of the Redbirds by four strokes. Delisanti had the lowest round of the tournament on Monday, finishing at seven under with a 64.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.