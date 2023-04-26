U-Indy rallies in last inning to down KWC Baseball

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - After being down by as many as six runs, the Kentucky Wesleyan Baseball Team looked have made an incredible comeback against the University of Indianapolis Greyhounds, scoring 10 runs over the final four innings to take a 10-7 lead into the bottom of the ninth. U-Indy caught fire in the bottom half of the inning, scoring four runs to win the game 11-10.

Kentucky Wesleyan now sits at 17-25 (11-13 G-MAC), while Indianapolis is 25-16 (10-14 GLVC).

The Greyhound looked to run away with this one early, scoring six runs over the first five innings, all while holding the Panthers scoreless during that time.

Wesleyan answered with six runs in the sixth inning to tie the game. Cade Gudalis opened up the inning with a double, then was brought home on the next at bat thanks to an RBI single from Aric Lyons. With Lyons standing on third a few batters later, Brandon Valdez singled him home to make it a 6-2 game. On the very next at bat, Kyle Werries hit a home run over the right field fence to cut the lead to just 6-4. Zach Curtis and Justin Lauersdorf each tallied RBI’s in the back half of the inning to tie the game at 6 apiece.

Indianapolis went scoreless in the bottom of the sixth, and Wesleyan took the lead in the top of the seventh on a solo shot from Braxton French. UIndy tied it back up in the bottom of the inning, but the Panthers got runs from Nick Wimber, Zach Curtis, and Cade Gudalis in the top of the eighth to nab a three-run lead. Indy scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to seal the win.

Cade Gudalis went 3-for-3 with an RBI and 2 runs scored in the game. Aric Lyons went 2-for-5 with 2 RBI’s and a run scored, while Nick Wimber also went 2-for-5, adding 2 runs himself.

Josh Tucker (2-5) took the loss for the Panthers.

Wesleyan will travel to Findlay, Ohio this weekend for a big conference matchup with the Oilers. The doubleheaders will take place on Saturday-Sunday, April 29-30, with both doubleheader openers set to start at 12 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.