Two Hopkins Co. high schools building storm shelters and auxiliary gyms

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two Hopkins County high schools are beginning a major construction process this year.

Both Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central High Schools will be building a storm shelter and auxiliary gym.

Hopkins County school officials held a groundbreaking at both schools to commemorate these additions.

The high school principals say the storm shelters will be a great resource for the community during severe weather.

”There’s a history of tornado shelters saving people’s lives,” says Central High School principal, Michael Zimmer. “You know, that night of the tornado in December, I came out to the building after the tornado to see if it was still here, cause it looked like it was hit. Knowing it was that close and that we will have a place for our community to come is very important.”

The new auxiliary gyms will allow students to practice for sporting events more efficiently.

Both men’s and women’s teams can play at the same time, which let’s them leave school earlier to do homework.

