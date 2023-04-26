Sun & Clouds

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny and slightly warmer as high temperatures climb to 70-degrees. Tonight, becoming cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 40s.

Thursday, breezy and cooler with rain developing during the morning high temps drop into the upper 50s. Thursday afternoon, showers mixed with isolated thunderstorms. However, severe weather is not expected. Thursday night, showers along with isolated thunderstorms as temps drop into the mid-50s.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms as high temps only climb into the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

