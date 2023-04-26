Birthday Club
Students learn about skilled trade professions at career day event in Owensboro
By Bernado Malone
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Hundreds of students from western Kentucky spent time exploring professions in the trades on Wednesday.

The Green River Building Industry Association hosted nearly 400 students for its career day at Owensboro’s Towne Square Mall.

Students from multiple schools attended the event, including Owensboro High School, McLean County and Ohio County. They had the chance to learn about careers in electrical, heavy duty and plumbing work through interactive exhibits.

Owensboro High School masonry teacher David Hopkins says the event expands students’ minds to many possibilities in the skilled trades.

“Anytime you can have an event like this, it gives students a hook that they can hang their hat on,” Hopkins said. “So, they can come through and see they can actually put their hands on a trade and they can try it a little bit. It may be for them and it may not, but if they can actually do a little bit of it, they may give an interest in it and then they may pursue that as a future career.”

Officials say they hope to host the event again next year.

