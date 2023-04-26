Birthday Club
Showers to finish out the week

Unsettled pattern through the weekend
14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine managed to punch through again on Wednesday as highs climbed into the upper 60s across the Tri-State.  Scattered showers will move in late Wednesday night and will continue through Thursday.   Highs on Thursday will rise into the lower 60s.   More scattered showers likely on Friday with highs in the middle 60s.   Over the weekend, a stubborn low pressure system will continue to spin near the Ohio Valley.  More showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible through Saturday and Sunday.  Temps will stay in the lower 60s.   Rain chances will linger through the first part of next week with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers on Monday and Tuesday.  Highs will climb from the mid 60s on Tuesday to the lower 70s on Wednesday as skies clear.

Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
Dispatch: Motorcycle hit by 2 vehicles on First Ave.
Arrest made after bomb squad called to scene on Blackford Ave.
Officials identify victim found in Warrick Co. wildlife area
Holiday World hosts employee housing ribbon cutting
4/26 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
4/26 14 First Alert Sunrise
4/25 14 First Alert Sunrise
4/25 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
