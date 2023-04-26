Showers to finish out the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine managed to punch through again on Wednesday as highs climbed into the upper 60s across the Tri-State. Scattered showers will move in late Wednesday night and will continue through Thursday. Highs on Thursday will rise into the lower 60s. More scattered showers likely on Friday with highs in the middle 60s. Over the weekend, a stubborn low pressure system will continue to spin near the Ohio Valley. More showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible through Saturday and Sunday. Temps will stay in the lower 60s. Rain chances will linger through the first part of next week with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will climb from the mid 60s on Tuesday to the lower 70s on Wednesday as skies clear.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.