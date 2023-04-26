Reitz High School student named one of Indiana’s Academic All-Stars

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big congratulations to a local Reitz High School Student.

School officials say Tyler Weinzapfel has been named one of 40 Academic All-Stars in the state of Indiana.

Officials say students were selected from a field of 276 nominees from the state’s private and public accredited schools.

Academic All-Star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom and who are actively involved in their schools and communities

