Purdue quarterback Brady Allen re-enters transfer portal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen is back in the transfer portal.

Allen entered his name in the portal back in December before ultimately deciding to withdraw. He just wrapped up football spring camp with the Boilermakers.

The 2021 Indiana Mr. Football and state champion was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, as well as the second-highest-rated quarterback prospect in Purdue football history, according to 247Sports.

Allen played in one game last season, completing 1-of-3 passes for 8 yards against Indiana State.

He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

